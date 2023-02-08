Philadelphia School District students are getting a little extra sleep after the Superbowl.
The district has just announced two-hour delay for all District schools and offices for Monday, February 13th.
The District publicly made the announcement on Twitter.
Other school districts such as will also have delays:
- Wissahickon School District
- Upper Merion School District
- Radnor School District
- Gloucester City School District
The Philadelphia School district has not said whether or not schools would close for the Parade (when the birds win, of course).