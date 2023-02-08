Philadelphia School District students are getting a little extra sleep after the Superbowl.

The district has just announced two-hour delay for all District schools and offices for Monday, February 13th.

The District publicly made the announcement on Twitter.

Other school districts such as will also have delays:

Wissahickon School District

Upper Merion School District

Radnor School District

Gloucester City School District

The Philadelphia School district has not said whether or not schools would close for the Parade (when the birds win, of course).