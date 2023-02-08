Philadelphia School District students are getting a little extra sleep after the Superbowl.

The district has just announced two-hour delay for all District schools and offices for Monday, February 13th.

The District publicly made the announcement on Twitter.

Other school districts such as will also have delays:

  • Wissahickon School District
  • Upper Merion School District
  • Radnor School District
  • Gloucester City School District

The Philadelphia School district has not said whether or not schools would close for the Parade (when the birds win, of course).