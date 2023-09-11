PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– The Labor Union representing cafeteria and student climate staff in the School District of Philadelphia has authorized a strike amid contract negotiations.

According to the ‘Unite Here Local 634 Union’, workers are looking for a wage increase, de-escalation training, and walkie talkies for communication between workers.

School District officials believe the strike can be avoided, but union officials said they were told the wage increase was “not feasible.”

The Unite Here Local 634 has 1,900 members across the Philadelphia School District.

Negotiations between the union and the school district will continue as the union’s contract is set to expire on September 30th and if demands are not met, employees will go on strike.