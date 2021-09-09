Philadelphia radio and comedy icon, Big Daddy Graham, dies

Long-time Philadelphia radio personality and comedian Big Daddy Graham has passed away. His employer SportsRadio 94WIP confirmed the news Thursday morning.

Graham was a stand up comedian for decades, opening for 18 Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers inlcuding Ray Charles, Smokey Robinson, and B.B. King. For the past two decades, he’s been a staple on SportsRadio 94WIP.

In 2019, a blood clot led to Graham being paralyzed from the waste down. Despite the setback and being confined to a wheel chair, he made a triumphant return to both radio and the comedy stage.

Big Daddy Graham was 68-years-old. There’s no word yet on a cause of death.

