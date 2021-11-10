Philadelphia Public Health Dept. warns anyone with heart problems to avoid areas of smoke after junkyard fire

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia health officials say they are testing air samples for toxic pollution after a massive junkyard fire on Tuesday. Philadelphia Public Health Department officials advise anyone with heart or lung problems to avoid areas with smoke or smell from the fire.

Philadelphia Department of Public Health officials tweeted Wednesday about testing air samples following the fire.

Regarding the fire: We are currently testing air samples for toxic pollution, and will update when that’s finished. In the meantime, people with heart or lung problems should avoid exerting themselves in areas with smoke, haze, or smell from the fire. — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) November 10, 2021

The blaze started shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a facility in the southwest section of Philadelphia. The black smoke reached hundreds of feet into the air and began spreading out over the city.

Smoke from the two-alarm blaze at South 61st Street could be seen for miles Tuesday afternoon before it was eventually controlled by city firefighters a couple hours later.

People could smell the stench from the smoke in Philadelphia’s Center City and South Philadelphia. They could also smell smoke in neighborhoods and areas including Point Breeze, Graduate Hospital and University City. The light winds even pushed the stench into parts of South Jersey.

Police continue to block several side streets and intersections along South 61st Street around the fire scene Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.