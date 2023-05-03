Philadelphia police need the public’s help to find the man who attacked a young woman early Tuesday morning in University City, just steps away from the University of Pennsylvania campus.

Philadelphia police have released the photo of the person that they say fits the description of the attacker. They say the assault happened just before 2 a.m. on the 3800 block of Chestnut Street.

Police and the University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Public Safety reported that the victim told police she was approached by a person who sexually assaulted her and threatened her with a knife. Police say they recovered that knife at the scene.

The suspect was last seen running on the 3700 block of Chestnut Street. Police estimate the man is around 20-30 years old, six feet tall, with short dark hair.

The attacker was last seen wearing a dark hooded polo shirt, jeans with distinctive stitching along the inseams, and peach sneakers, according to police.

The University of Pennsylvania issued an alert to students about the attack. They’ve since notified students that the area is now safe.

The special victims unit is urging anyone with any information to call as even the smallest detail could help them catch the attacker.

215-685-3263/64, 215-686-TIPS (8477), tips@phillypolice.com