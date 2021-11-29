Philadelphia Police officer’s involved in car accident that left a woman in pain

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Sunday afternoon, two officers were injured in a car accident in North Philadelphia, according to authorites.

The car accident happened on North 22nd Street and West Lehigh Avenue at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Two officers were travelling Eastbound on Lehigh Avenue with lights and sirens when they came into contact with a woman in a Chrysler 200 travelling southbound on 22nd street, according to police.

Both officers were taken to Temple Hospital with non lethal injuries. The female civilian of the Chrysler 200 was also taken to Temple Hospital where she was telling medics that she has side pain, police say.

Both vehicles have moderate damages, police say.