PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and praying for the recovery of another after suspects attempting to carjack a vehicle began shooting at police on the premises of Philadelphia International Airport.

Police say while responding to several suspects attempting to break into cars. The shooting took place in the terminal D parking garage. One officer was shot in the upper body area. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other officer was shot in the arm and was also taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests made, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

In a police conference, interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said the shooting occurred at 11 p.m. when the two officers arrived at the Philadelphia International Airport, parked in the garage, and saw several people attempting to break into a vehicle inside the Terminal D garage.

As the officers confronted the suspects, “the suspects opened fire,” and hit one of the officers several times in the upper body and arm, said Stanford.

Both officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where the officer died at 11:30 p.m.

The officer’s name has not been released but police say he was a 22-year veteran on the force.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the suspects fled in a stolen Dodge Durango.

Philadelphia International Airport’s Terminal D was temporarily closed for the investigation but later reopened.

“A numb, numb moment for us, to again encounter something like this,” he said. “We just had three officers shot last week. And then this tonight, so you can imagine what we feel. We can imagine what this department is going through. And quite frankly, how the city should be feeling.”, said Stanford.

A police motorcade carried the fallen officer to Northeast Philadelphia at around 6 a.m.