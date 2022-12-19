The Philadelphia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the driver involved in a triple homicide by vehicle in August of 2022.

Sunday, August 14th, at 3:00 a.m. 20-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger on 52nd street at a high speed when he ran a red light on the inspection of Walnut Street and hit a 2010 Hyundai Elantra. The Dodge had 8 passengers inside the vehicle. The Hyundai had 3 people inside.

The severe crash resulted in the deaths of two passengers inside the Hyundai and one passenger inside the Dodge, and several others injured.

Philadelphia Accident Investigation Detectives filed charges against Jesse-Ross for:

Murder

Homicide by Vehicle

Involuntary Manslaughter

Reckless Endangerment

Other related charges

The victims were identified as:

42-year-old, William Wilcox

58-year-old, Lisa Crump

16-year-old, Ledonis Bryant

Philadelphia Police are requesting help from the public for information on Myzeh Jesse-Ross’ whereabouts.

If you have information police are asking you to call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3181, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or 911