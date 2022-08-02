Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department and the Ephiphay Fellowship Church will host a boxing and mentoring program for children 10-17 years old. The program will strengthen the mind and body every Wednesday and Friday, building confidence and resolving conflict without using guns or weapons. Boxing equipment is provided, and program participants receive a weekly incentive stipend.

The event is at 1747 N. 17th Street in the 22nd District Headquarters (Main Entrance) from 4:00-7:00 pm.