The Philadelphia Police department is recruiting new officers from now until July 16, 2023.

All applicants must be 20-years-old and have a high school diploma or GED.

Starting salary for new officers is $61,888 and there is currently a $2,000 sign on bonus.

Salary goes up after six months in the police academy and can go up to $89,417 after 5 years on the job.

Twitter @PPDRecruiting

Click here for more information about working for the Philadelphia Police Department.