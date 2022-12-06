Philadelphia police have arrested a man wanted in connection to an attempted homicide, attempted robbery, and carjacking in Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties.

22-year-old Zahkee Austin was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia.

Police say Austin was a suspect in an attempted homicide in Middletown Township, armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and armed robbery, carjacking, and shooting in Philadelphia.

According to Pennsylvania court records, Austin is set to appear before a judge and is being held on a $1 million bail for charges of robbery, possession of a firearm, assault, and reckless endangerment.

This story is developing and will be updated.