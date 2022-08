Philadelphia (WPHL)- City Council member Kenyatta Johnson joined us to discuss gun violence city of Philadelphia. Johnson is chairman of the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. As of August 3, we have had 325 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That is a one percent increase compared to last year (322). The number of homicide victims this year in the city is now higher than last year, which was recorded as the deadliest with 562 victims.

