Health Commissioner of Philadelphia Dr. Cheryl Bettigole joins us to discuss Covid-19 cases, testing, and boosters. Bettigole also talked about the new mandates in the city and where you cannot go if you are not vaccinated.

Many people are confused about when to get tested. Bettigole tells us the most significant mistake people make is getting tested immediately after being exposed to Covid-19. She suggests only getting tested immediately if you have symptoms. If exposed to Covid-19, you should wait 3-5 days before getting tested.

Bettigole says the Covid-19 home test is the quickest and easiest way for Philadelphians to know if they are positive or negative. To obtain a home test go to Covidtest.gov, where you can order four free Covid-19 rapid tests. For individuals who rather go into a testing site, Bettigole says to call 215-685-5488 for information about locations near you.