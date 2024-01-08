A Philadelphia mother has been charged with the murder of her 4-year-old son as police continue to search for his body.

Philadelphia Police say the Special Victims Unit started an investigation on Dec. 30th after receiving a tip from a media outlet that a child was missing in West Philadelphia.

Police say the child’s mother, 28-year-old Dominique Bailey, didn’t report that her son was missing and allegedly told family members that the child, Damari Carter, was killed after being struck by a car.

According to investigators, they found no evidence to support the claim.

On January 4th, police say Bailey was brought in for questioning and later obtained a search warrant for a property on the 3800 block and Reno Street.

After searching the property, police brought in 30-year-old Kevin Spencer for questioning.

On January 5th, police say Bailey gave a statement about her involvement in her son’s death, but the child’s body hasn’t been found.

Bailey is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, False Reports, and related charges.

Spencer is charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, and other related charges.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.