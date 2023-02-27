Philadelphia Police are searching for the man who vandalized a mosque in West Oak Lane.

On the evening of Friday, February 24th, security camera’s captured a man spray painting walls and doors of “Masjidullah – The Center for Human Excellence”.

The vandal was seen writing symbols and phrases such as “Jesus Christ” on the property.

Mohammed Zubairu, president of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Philadelphia released a statement calling on police to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime:

“We condemn this act of vandalism and urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and to determine whether there was a bias motive for the incident. All Americans should feel safe from harassment or intimidation at their houses of worship,”

Leaders from the Masjidullah, The Perfecting Church, and Congregation Rodeph Shalom, released a statement saying, “Together we pray for a time when peace and understanding will fill and encompass our entire Philadelphia region. And until that time we will continue to work together to bring gods greatest gift of peace to our city and our world.”

Police say no arrests have been made.

If you have any information or have seen the man, police urge you to call them at 215-686-TIPS.