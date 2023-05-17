PHL17 is your local election headquarters. Cherelle Parker is the winner of Philadelphia’s Democratic mayoral primary. If Parker wins the race to become the city’s 100th mayor, she’ll be the first woman to earn the role.

Raised in the northwest section of the city, Parker’s been interested in politics since high school. She served in the Pennsylvania State House for about a decade and took a city council seat in 2015. Parker stepped down from that seat to run for mayor.

Parker will face Republican David Oh in November’s general election. Philadelphia hasn’t had a Republican mayor since the 1950s.