The primary elections for Philadelphia mayor are less than three weeks away and statistical polling results show that Philadelphia is leaning towards its first female mayor.

The first public poll conducted by SurveyUSA shows a statistical tie between three frontrunners, Rebecca Rhynhart (18%), Cherelle Parker (17%), and Helen Gym (15%).

The non-partisan poll conducted for the committee of Seventy and FairVote, showed that with less than three weeks to go, 20% of Philadelphian voters are still undecided.

To get these results SurveyUSA interviewed 1,500 Philadelphia adults, of whom 1,345 were registered to vote. Out of the registered voters, 1,098 are registered Democrats, of which only 1,013 are likely to vote or cast their ballots on the May 16 Democratic primary for mayor.

Official poll results:

18% Rebecca Rhynhart

17% Cherelle Parker

15% Helen Gym

14% Allan Domb

11% Jeff Brown

<10% James DeLeon

<10% Amen Brown

<10% Warren Bloom Sr.

Rhynhart remains in the lead among white voters, Helen Gym in lead amongst men, Parker takes a strong lead amongst Latino voters, Domb with a small lead amongst conservative and moderate voters, Jeff Brown in the lead amongst older voters, Amen Brown, Pastor Warren Bloom Sr., and former municipal judge James DeLeon, following behind with no significant leads.

Using the Ranked Choice Voting poll results, most voters chose Rhynhart as their first choice, Parker as their second, Gym as their third, Domb as fourth, and Jeff Brown as their fifth.

The SurveyUSA polling system has a credibility interval of 3.8 points, which is best explained as a margin of error.

The Philadelphia Primary Election will be held on May 16th, 2023.

Not registered to vote? The last day to register is this upcoming Monday, May 1. You can register online on the Vote PA Website, in person at any PennDOT location, or by mail.

PHL17 held a live Mayoral Forum on April 18th moderated by PHL17’s own Jennifer-Lewis Hall. You can watch a full recap of the forum, HERE.