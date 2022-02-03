Philadelphia health officials say dropping the city’s mask mandate is “probably several months away” despite a drop in COVID-19 cases.

The city’s health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said that as of Tuesday, the city was averaging 554 new cases of COVID-19 per day compared to about 1,000 cases per day last week. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have also dropped. 686 people who tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Bettigole said eventually they will lift the mask mandate, but “not at this time. She also said many factors will play a role in that decision.