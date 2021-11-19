Philadelphia Marathon Returns November 20th, 21st

The 27th annual Philadelphia Marathon weekend returns to the city on November 20th and 21st. Here’s everything you need to know as far as road closures.

Friday, November 19th

The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 9:30 AM until 2:30 PM on Friday, November 19th. At 2:45 PM, all outbound lanes will reopen for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

Saturday, November 20th

Prior to Saturday, temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted along the race course. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2:00 AM on Saturday, November 20th.

2:00 AM Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 AM Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 AM Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th, 19th & 20th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st & 22nd Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

All streets (except for Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 20th, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5:00 PM. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5:00 PM.

Sunday, November 21st

Prior to Sunday, temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted along the race course. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 21st.

2:00 AM Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 AM Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 AM Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

All streets (except Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 21st, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced.

Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5:00 PM.

For more information on the races or COVID-19 safety precautions, click here.