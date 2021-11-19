Philadelphia Marathon Returns November 20th, 21st

The 27th annual Philadelphia Marathon weekend returns to the city on November 20th and 21st. Here’s everything you need to know as far as road closures.
Friday, November 19th
The inner-drive lanes (both directions) of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 9:30 AM until 2:30 PM on Friday, November 19th. At 2:45 PM, all outbound lanes will reopen for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.
Saturday, November 20th
Prior to Saturday, temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted along the race course. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2:00 AM on Saturday, November 20th.
2:00 AM Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4:00 AM Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6:00 AM Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th, 19th & 20th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st & 22nd Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
- 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
All streets (except for Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 20th, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval will be open to traffic by 5:00 PM. The inbound, inner drive of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street, will be closed until Sunday afternoon at 5:00 PM.
Sunday, November 21st
Prior to Sunday, temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted along the race course. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 21st.
2:00 AM Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4:00 AM Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6:00 AM Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street
- Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
- Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
All streets (except Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 21st, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced.
Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5:00 PM.
