Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen sometime in mid-November of 2021.

Police say 35-year-old Brandon Kimble was last seen at his home on the 100 block of West Roselyn Street six months ago.

Kimble’s clothing description is unknown at this time, police say. He has a medical scar on the back of his neck.

READ MORE: Man breaks into the Ritz Carlton Hotel, stole numerous items from the loss prevention office

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Kimble.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc