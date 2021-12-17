Jethro Heiko never imagined tapping into trees to make his own maple syrup, but after a random tree tapping kit from his spouse, he then began an enjoyable experience and later founded Oak Lane Maple.

Oak Lane Maple is a educational organization with the main goal of tapping into the community by turning tree sap into maple syrup with the help from neighbors and partners.

Maple season is right around the corner and in our area it typically starts in the middle of January lasting through early March.

To learn more about the process of creating maple syrup or to join Heiko at his next event click here.