Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man wanted for sexually assaulting and beating a woman was arrested in North Carolina Monday.

The incident happened on September 15, 2022, in the 7400 block of Devon Street around 3:30 pm.

According to police, a 22-year-old man entered the home of a 71-year-old woman through an unlocked front door. The suspect sees the victim and demands money while she screams for help.

The suspect punched the victim in the head and back multiple times to get her to be quiet, police said. He then choked her and forced her to take her clothes off. Moments after, police say the suspect began to assault the victim sexually.

Police say the suspect fled in the victim’s Grey 2014 Toyota Corolla with her cell phone and credit card.

The suspect was later identified as Zyree Downing and he was arrested in North Carolina Monday.

