People all around the country are getting ready heat up their ovens for Thanksgiving, but there’s a tradition in Philadelphia where many people decide to head to Cacia’s Bakery to leave the cooking of their turkeys to the pros.

PHL17’s Jenna Meissner went there to see the number of people who attended.

After a whirlwind of a morning, the final number of turkeys was 115.

Cacia’s Bakery has been firing up their famous ovens on Thanksgiving day for over 50 years.