Two years ago today, the sports world was shocked by the news that Kobe Bryant had died. Along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California. The loss was especially tough here in the Philadelphia area, where Kobe was born and raised, and his basketball skills at lower Merion high school helped lead to his massive success.

Bryant outlined in a new book called “The Rise: of Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” by Mike Sielski from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Sielski joins us to discuss his inspiration in writing this book on Bryant.

“The Rise: Kobe Bryant and the Pursuit of Immortality” by author Mike Sielski is in stores.

At Monkey’s Uncle in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Sielski will be signing copies of his new book starting at 7:00 pm on January 26, 2022.