Philadelphia (WPHL)- According to Philadelphia Public health, on January 3, 2022, Philadelphia establishments that sell food or drink consumption onsite will require everyone who enters to be vaccinated.
Employees and children aged 5 years and 3 months through 11 will be required to have one dose of COVID vaccine by January 3rd and to complete their vaccine series by February 3.
The Public health states, this mandate will not be applied in K-12 and early childcare settings, hospitals, congregate care facilities, particular population providers that serve food, residential or healthcare facilities, grocery stores, convenience stores.
- Contact Doc Louallen: Dlouallen@phl17.com
- Twitter: @louallendoc