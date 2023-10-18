The Philadelphia Flyers player’s wives are doing their part to give back to the community.

Last week, a group of wives headed to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital to donate blankets to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The wives, along with Gritty and Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities and Alternate Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers partnered with Philadelphia-based Clover Baby & Kids to generously donate 100 Flyers-branded blankets to the Hospital.

