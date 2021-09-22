Philadelphia festivals to check out this weekend!

Fall in Philadelphia is starting off with a bang, festivals are back!

On Thursday, September 23 food trucks, live music and shopping vendors will take over N. 2nd Street in Northern Liberties. Northern Liberties Night Market will kick off at 5 p.m.

Fall Fest is returning to Morgan’s Pier on Friday, September 24. Stop by to enjoy fall flavored drinks, food and pumpkin carving.

Wrap up the weekend with Northern Liberties Fitness & Wellness Fair on Sunday, September 26. The free open-air festival will take over the 700 block of N. 2nd Street from Noon to 5pm. Festivities will include free demos and interactive activities, vendors, giveaways, workshops and so much more.