Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Sunday.

Police say 27-year-old Ijanayah Clark was last seen on the 500 block of Fairthorne Avenue around 7:35 pm. Clark likes to frequent the area of 1600 E Allegheny Avenue.

Clark was last seen wearing a pink hoody and white sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

