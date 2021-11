Eagles players and coaches kick off the week speaking with former veterans. Courtesy// Philadelphia Eagles PR

To kickoff Salute to Service week and to showcase the team’s year-round support for the military community, the Eagles made a virtual visit to the Philadelphia VA Medical Center on Tuesday.

Eagles players Anthony Harris, Boston Scott, Matt Leo, Cameron Malveaux, and Eagles Running Backs/Assistant Head Coach Jemal Singleton joined Toyota ambassadors and veterans in an engaged discussion about their lives, current events, and more.