Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Eagles to decorate holiday cookies with Steppingstone Scholars on Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field. Steppingstone Scholars creates pathways to college and the workforce for low-income, underserved students in Philadelphia.

The Eagles will decorate holiday cookies with students from Bethune Elementary School to support Philadelphia’s youth and Steppingstone Scholars’ mission. The goal is to spend time with the students to address educational inequality.

Students will pair with an Eagles player to decorate the cookies and hear how sports have impacted their lives. The students will also ask questions about the importance of balancing school with athletics and giving back to their families.

According to research by the Eagles, fewer than 10 percent of Philadelphia students complete college six years after their high school graduation. Since 1999, Steppingstone Scholars has addressed this systemic problem by creating a pathway for success in the classroom and the workforce.

The event will happen on Tuesday, December 14, from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Miller Tent, Lincoln Financial Field. Proceeds from the cookie sales will benefit Steppingstone Scholars.