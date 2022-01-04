Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Eagles started a new campaign called ‘End Philly Gun Violence’ after the city hit the grim record of 562 homicides in 2021, breaking the city record for most homicides in a year, according to the City Controller’s Office.

The Eagles say the rapidly increased violence in the city continues to be a significant concern and has disproportionately affected underserved communities of color.

To help the cause, the Eagles are launching a targeted, multifaceted anti-gun violence campaign. In collaboration with area-based nonprofits and the City of Philadelphia, they hope to end gun violence once and for all.

The Eagles Social Justice Fund will contribute $316,600 in grants to 32 area-based nonprofits committed to serving the region through specialized social justice work.

The City of Philadelphia and the Eagles have created EndPhillyGunViolence.com, which intends to steer young people in the right direction to be leaders in their community.

The Eagles Social Justice Fund was formed in 2018. Its mission was to provide grants to organizations that reduce barriers to equal opportunity, improve the criminal justice system, and other initiatives targeting poverty, racial equality, and workforce development in the Greater Philadelphia area, according to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles ‘End Philly Gun Violence Campaign. Photo Credit to Philadelphia Eagles Media Relations Department

The Fund is built through one-to-one matching donations from players and the club. Players on the council include Shaun Bradley, Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Anthony Harris, Jordan Howard, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Miles Sanders, and K’Von Wallace.

Philadelphia Eagles Chairman & CEO Jefferey Lurie stands with the players and the organizations they teamed up with to make the city safer.

“I am inspired by our players for the way they have leveraged the Eagles Social Justice Fund this year to address one of our city’s most concerning issues – gun violence,” said Lurie.

