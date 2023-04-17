(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have agreed to a five-year $255 million contract.

The team confirmed the deal on Monday, saying the contract keeps Hurts in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal makes Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history. Rapoport says the deal includes $179.304 million in guaranteed money and a no-trade clause.

Hurts led the Eagles to an NFC Championship last season in just his second full year as a starter. He finished second in the MVP voting and third in the Offensive Player of the Year race after throwing for 22 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more.

Drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the 202 NFL Draft, Hurts started his Eagles career behind former first round pick Carson Wentz. After injuries and a disappointing start to the 2020 season the Eagles benched Wentz and let Hurts start four games.

In his first full year as a starter Hurts took the Eagles to the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That season he threw for over 3,100 yards with 16 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 784 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns.