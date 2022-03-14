Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader joins us to discuss becoming part of the team

Philadelphia (WPHL)- It is already that time of year when the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders are beginning their search for talented contestants to join the team in 2022.

The team is hosting a pre-audition workshop in-person at Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday night, March 15, 2022.

Eagles cheerleader Corinne Chun joins us to tell us all you need to know about the process and what it means to be a part of the organization.

Chun says during the workshop, participants will learn the open call audition dance routine, gain insight on the Brand Ambassador aspect of the role and receive tips on how to film their Virtual Open Call Audition.

To register for the workshop or learn more about the audition process, visit the Eagles cheer website.