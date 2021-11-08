Philadelphia Eagles may have lost Sunday but won in knowing what works

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Sunday evening the Philadelphia Eagles were narrowly defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles lost on a walk off FG made by Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins. They are now 3-6 on the season and lost four straight at home.

The Eagles next home game is November 21st. By then, it will be the furthest they go into the calendar without winning a home game for a particular season since 1983.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert went 16-16 against the Eagles zone coverage Sunday. That’s tied for the 3rd-most completions without an incompletion against zone since 2016, according to ESPN metrics/NFL Next Gen.

The Eagles defense has not been awful this season. They have made timely stops and had big take-aways this season. Despite what the stats say the defense made key 4th down stops and goal line stands.

But a change in the upcoming drafts needs to happen.

The defensive first-or-second-round picks in the last nine drafts are Marcus Smith, Sidney Jones, Derek Barnett, and Eric Rowe. Eagles haven’t drafted a defender in those rounds since 2017. When was the last time the Eagles had an elite Linebacker core?

Improving the defense in this upcoming draft should be top priority if the Eagles believe Jalen Hurts is the franchise QB.

On a brighter note Hurts seems to look much better in this more run offense. The Eagles were not running the ball at all in the first seven games this season. However, the last two they have been running and looking very productive on the ground.

Hurts in the last two games thrown 31 pass attempts combined. In week 7 versus the Raiders he threw 34 pass attempts in a ugly game. Limiting Hurts throws and having him only make timely plays seems to help not only him but the Eagles entire offense.

“I know the offensive line did a heck of a job protecting against that blitz zero, but that’s advanced football right there to be able to see what was going on and to be able to get the communication at the line of scrimmage and everybody be on the same page for a 28-yard score,” Sirianni said.

Sirainni said the communication between Hurts and the offensive coaching staff helped in the second half, particularly on the final offensive drive.

“He was really unfazed by the scenario and just showed a lot of poise,” Sirianni said. “Down seven, everything in his eyes said, ‘Put it on me and let’s go. Let’s keep running the ball, let’s keep play-action it, make sure we are converting on third down.’”

The Eagles will go to Denver to take on the Broncos. The Broncos just embarrassed the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Leading 30-0 in the final minutes 4th qtr until Dak and the Cowboys offense stat padded at the end to make the final score 30-16.

This will be a huge game for the Eagles playoff hopes.

