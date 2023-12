This was a game circled on the calendar for the 49ers as they sought revenge against the Eagles for the loss they took in last year’s NFC championship game. The Eagles defense started the game off handling the 49ers offense, but it wouldn’t be long before adjustments were made, and San Francisco would score touchdowns on six straight possessions, leading them to a 49-12 victory over the Eagles.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction