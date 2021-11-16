Philadelphia Eagles and Campbell’s Chunky to donate 50 Thanksgiving meals

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Tuesday November 16th, 2021 the Philadelphia Eagles & Campbell’s Chunky will donate 50 Thanksgiving meals to families in need to combat food insecurity in Philadelphia and ensure that residents have a nutritious meal on the table for Thanksgiving.

According to the Coalition Against Hunger, 42 million U.S. citizens struggle with hunger. In Pennsylvania, these households include nearly 1.8 million people, with over a half million of them being children.

The Eagles and Campbell’s Chunky, who have a long history of fueling communities in need with hearty and nutritious soup, will distribute meals as part of a drive-thru event at Lincoln Financial Field on from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders, Miles’ mother Marlene, Eagles players, SWOOP, and Eagles Cheerleaders will pack Thanksgiving meals stocked with Campbell’s Chunky soups and other Campbell’s products for local residents as they make their way through the drive-thru line.