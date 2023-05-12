The National Football League has released it’s 2023 schedule, so mark your calendars and get ready for the upcoming Philadelphia Eagles season.

The Birds will kickoff the 2023 season against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 p.m.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Season Schedule

Preseason:

Week 1: Friday, August 11 at Baltimore Ravens at 7:00 p.m.

Week 2: Thursday, August 17 vs. Cleveland Browns at 7:30 p.m.

Week 3: Thursday, August 24 vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8:00 p.m.

Regular Season:

Week 1: Sunday, September 10 at New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m.

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 p.m.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m.

Week 4: Sunday, October 1 vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: Sunday, October 8 at Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m.

Week 6: Sunday, October 15 at New York Jets at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, October 29 at Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, November 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, November 26 vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, December 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, December 17 at Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Monday, December 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, December 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: TBD at New York Giants