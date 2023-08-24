Philadelphia – District Attorney Larry Krasner wants to enforce new regulations for illegal street racing in the city.



The Philadelphia Inquirer reports after a fatal hit and run accident in Port Richmond, where two cars were racing illegally, the District Attorney’s Office is looking to implement new technology to identify secret codes, social media and last-minute meetup locations for the illegal driving.



Krasner believes this could be a very successful initiative with the right enforcement and with more people involved.





