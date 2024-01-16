Philadelphia has finally witnessed the end of a weather phenomenon – the snow drought. After more than 715 days of receiving no more than an inch of snow at the airport, the city woke up to a winter wonderland on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall, which began on Tuesday afternoon, intensified overnight, transforming the cityscape into a picturesque scene.

Philadelphia International Airport reported a significant accumulation of 3.3 inches of snow at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Other areas in the region also experienced the long-awaited snowfall, with Atlantic City receiving 1.3 inches and Reading recording 2.1 inches. The accumulation delighted winter enthusiasts but came with its challenges for commuters. Tuesday morning’s rush hour saw slippery roads as the freshly fallen snow turned icy, mixed with rain and slush. The sudden change in weather conditions created hazardous driving conditions, prompting commuters to exercise caution during their journeys. Local authorities issued warnings, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance on the roads.

Winter Weather Advisory: In response to the snowfall and its potential impact on the region, a Winter Weather Advisory was put into effect for the entire area.

The advisory, extending through 1 p.m. on Tuesday, aimed to alert residents and travelers about the adverse weather conditions. The advisory encouraged individuals to stay updated on weather forecasts, take necessary precautions, and adjust their plans accordingly.