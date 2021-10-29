A spooky forecast: Widespread rain, powerful wind, and flooding

I know it’s the Friday before Halloween, but please stay weather aware today. The rain will begin to pick up in coverage and intensity today.

Most of us will get around 1-2 inches, but isolates areas could see more. The rain shouldn’t be the biggest issue for us, but could cause low visibility if you’re driving later today-tonight.

The wind is going to be the bigger issue for us. Powerful wind could lead to downed trees and power outages.

The strongest wind will be at the Delaware beaches and along the Jersey shore.

The power and direction of the wind will also cause issues with tidal/coastal flooding, especially with high tide later this afternoon/evening. Roads could become impassable and flooding could damage homes/businesses