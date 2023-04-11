The Philadelphia Big 5 is officially welcoming Drexel University to its championship league.

Starting today, April 11th, Drexel University is now part of of the Philadelphia Big 5 Basketball schools.

“Drexel University is honored to become part of the Philadelphia Big 5,” said Drexel Director of Athletics Maisha Kelly.

Now that Drexel is in, the series will be revamped into a new format where, the six schools, Temple University, La Salle, Villanova, Saint Joseph’s, Penn, and Drexel will be split into two, three-team pods.

“The Philadelphia Big 5 is synonymous with basketball history in the city and it is exciting to have our brand now be associated with such a storied organization. As an institution of higher learning, prominently positioned in the city, we are proud to be aligned with these five schools that combine excellence in both academics and athletics. This is a historic day in Drexel basketball history. We look forward to making the Big Five Classic at the Wells Fargo Center a marquee event for our program, our University, and the Philadelphia sports community.”, continued Drexel Director of Athletics, Maisha Kelly.

Pod one will include Temple, La Salle, and Drexel, and Pod two will be Villanova, Saint Joseph’s and Penn.

During the series, each team will play the other two teams in their pod at their own arenas, and will then go on to participate in the classic triple-header at the New Wells Fargo Center on December 2nd. The three best schools will compete for the Big 5 Championship, the second best teams will compete for second place, and the third best will compete for third place.

“We look back on the Big 5’s history with great fondness, as we welcome a new member to our group in Drexel University and usher in a new era of Big 5 play. We are all excited to participate in this newly imagined format and the first Big 5 Classic at the new Wells Fargo Center next season.” , said Fran Dunphy, head coach of La Salle University Men’s Basketball team.

The Big 5 Championship game will be played at the New Wells Fargo Center which is currently going $350+ million transformation. Once complete, the New Wells Fargo Center will be one of the most significant arena projects anywhere in the world.

“The New Wells Fargo Center is a brand new, world-class arena with first-class amenities, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched parking and transit access, but we also have a rich history of hosting unforgettable college and professional basketball games. We’re looking forward to creating new memories that will be shared across generations when we bring together these six great university communities together later this year.”, said Valerie Camillo, President & CEO of Spectacor Sports and Entertainment.

You can find out more information about the New Wells Fargo Center, here.