The Philadelphia Bell-Ringers are excited to kick off the 2023 season this Saturday at Live! Casino & Hotel against the Ohio Riders. After a recent and successful combine, the Major League Cornhole team is looking forward to a great turnout for the first game. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins hung out with a few members as they got in some practice.

Visit https://www.phillybellringers.com for more details.