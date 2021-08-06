Philadelphia animal shelters in desperate need of fosters

Philadelphia’s three largest animal welfare organizations are bursting at the seams.

ACCT Philly, PAWS, and the Pennsylvania SPCA are launching a campaign called Foster a Philly Pet. The goal is to sign up 500 new foster parents this summer to help stop overcrowding at the city’s shelters.

Fostering provides a temporary home for a cats and dogs. It also gets them out of the stressful shelter environment .

“Since the pandemic restrictions have lifted we’ve really seen a decrease in foster homes people are going on vacation, the fostered during the pandemic they are taking a break,” said Sarah Barnett, director of development and communications for ACCT Philly.

When an animal is placed in a foster home it frees up space for another animal to be saved. Open kennels prevent ACCT Philly from having to make a very difficult decision.

“We don’t want to euthanize a healthy happy dog or cat just because of space,” said Barnett.

All three shelters will work to match you with a dog or cat that fits your lifestyle and the desired amount of time you would like to foster.

“If less than 1 percent of Philadelphia households foster this summer, ACCT would be empty. We would have no more homeless animals,” said Liberty Britton, communications manager for PAWS.

Click here to learn more about fostering.