PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — The School District of Philadelphia is updating spectator guidelines to make Fall Sports Events safer for the players, coaches, families, and fans.

Effective immediately, the School District of Philadelphia has put in place the following guidelines which will last throughout the duration of the fall sports season;

All spectators must comply with security checks in place at athletic events. All students under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Only high school students supporting the home or visiting teams will be permitted entry into the game. Students may not purchase tickets unless they present a student ID, and may only gain entry to the game if they present both a ticket and a student ID on site. Parents, guardians, and other adult spectators will be permitted to purchase a ticket at the ticket booth on site. Entry will not be permitted to ticketed games without a purchased ticket, regardless of the amount of time remaining in the game. Once spectators leave the ticketed game, they will not be permitted to re-enter. No spectators will be permitted to enter the game after halftime has concluded. Any suspicious individuals or activities should be reported to District staff and District school safety officers immediately. We remind our community that if you “see something – say something.” SDP reserves the right to deny entry and/or remove anyone from the athletic venues for failure to comply with District spectator expectations. Guests are prohibited from bringing in items larger than a wallet or small purse. Large bags, backpacks, duffels, balls, boxes, etc. will not be permitted in District stadiums or gyms. Fans must be seated in stands or bleachers for sporting events. Loitering during sporting events is not allowed.

The School District says the students and staff are their top priority and that they appreciate everyone’s efforts in upholding these guidelines.