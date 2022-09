Phatso’s Bakery is a staple in the Chester community. They’ve been open for 21 years and are excited to celebrate their 22nd anniversary very soon. The bakers start work before the sun comes up to ensure each customer gets their goods as fresh as possible. But make sure you get there early, because they will sell out!

PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins stopped by for a taste and sneak peak of the process.

Phatso’s Bakery opens at 5:30 a.m. For more information visit https://phatsosbakery.com/