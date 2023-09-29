The Philadelphia Fire Department is getting ready to reopen three fire companies that have been closed for nearly 15 years.

According to the department, the PFD received a $22.4 million federal grant with will help reopen Engine 6, Ladder 1, and Ladder 11 which will serve Kensington, Fishtown, Port Richmond, Fairmount, Spring Garden, Francisville, East Passyunk, and South Philadelphia.

“This critical funding will enable us to strengthen emergency response in communities that have seen huge growth in recent years. Moreover, as one of the busiest fire and EMS agencies in the nation, reopening these companies will increase the PFD’s overall capacity to provide dedicated service across the city 24x7x365.”, said Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel.

The grant comes as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) program, which is an extremely competitive program throughout the nation.

The PFD stated that they will use the funding to hire, train, and pay 72 firefighters/EMTs for three years, and the City of Philadelphia will cover personal costs beyond that.

“The Fire Department responds at a moment’s notice to all types of emergencies — from house fires and gas leaks to car accidents, medical calls, and building collapses. Putting these companies back in service is the right thing to do for our residents, visitors, and businesses.”, said Mayor Jim Kenney.

According to statistics, the PFD responded to nearly 880 emergency incidents per day in 2023, which equates to a total of nearly 53,000 fire incidents and more than 268,000 EMS incidents throughout the fiscal year.