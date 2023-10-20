Dress up your pets and parade the boards or sit back, relax and cheer for your favorite. Ocean City’s “Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade” will take place on October 21st and 22nd this weekend on the boardwalk. PHL 17’s own Monica Cryan and Kelsey Fabian will lead the parade as Grand Marshalls.

On Saturday, Oct. 21 activities will include dog-specific vendors along the Boardwalk, photo-op stations and the Humane Society’s announcement of Ocean City’s “Pet of the Year.” The event will allow owners to shop for dog treats, dog collars, shoot photos with Santa and more. People are encouraged to dress themselves and their dogs in Halloween costumes for the Howl-O-Ween Parade on Oct. 21. Registration for the Howl-O-Ween Parade is now open and all proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City.

The timeline for the Oct 21 events includes:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Dogs permitted on the Boardwalk

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Free photos with Santa in a lifeguard boat at the 11 th Street Pavilion

Street Pavilion 12 p.m.: Pet of the Year announcement at the Ocean City Music Pier (Moorlyn Terrace and Boardwalk)

1 p.m.: Day-of parade registration and pre-registration packet pickup starts at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center (Sixth Street and Boardwalk)

3 p.m.: Boardwalk parade starts at Sixth Street and continues to 12th Street

The timeline for the Oct 22 events includes:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Dogs permitted on the Boardwalk

Advance registration ends at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Day of registration will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 21 at the Sports & Civic Center located at 6th Street & the Boardwalk.

To sign up, visit https://www.ocnj.us/dogday