Pete Rose Suspended from MLB – 8/25 In History

Today in 1989, former Phillie Pete Rose was suspended for life from baseball for gambling. He is still banned from baseball to this day, and is not eligible for the Hall of Fame. Many Phils fans remember his impact on the 1980 team that captured the franchise’s first World Series title.



Other things that happened on this date…

1922 – Cy Williams became the first Phillie ever to hit for the cycle (single, double, triple and home run in the same game).

1981 – Mark David Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life for the killing of John Lennon



Birthdays:

Baseball great Cal Ripken Jr is 60

WWE Founder Vince McMahon is 76

Comedian Dave Chappelle is 48

Actress Marlee Matlin is 56

Actor Steve Guttenberg (“Police Academy”) is 63

