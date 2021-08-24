Today in 1989, former Phillie Pete Rose was suspended for life from baseball for gambling. He is still banned from baseball to this day, and is not eligible for the Hall of Fame. Many Phils fans remember his impact on the 1980 team that captured the franchise’s first World Series title.
Other things that happened on this date…
1922 – Cy Williams became the first Phillie ever to hit for the cycle (single, double, triple and home run in the same game).
1981 – Mark David Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life for the killing of John Lennon
Birthdays:
Baseball great Cal Ripken Jr is 60
WWE Founder Vince McMahon is 76
Comedian Dave Chappelle is 48
Actress Marlee Matlin is 56
Actor Steve Guttenberg (“Police Academy”) is 63
Pete Rose Suspended from MLB – 8/25 In History
