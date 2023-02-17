Philadelphia, PA (WPHL)- Following reports that the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile’s catalytic converter was stolen, PETA has just come up with a solution that will benefit all involved. PETA has offered to pay for a replacement with one very specific condition… the Wienermobile must become vegan.

PETA, the largest animal rights organization in the world, sent a letter to the Kraft Heinz’s president offering to cover the costs, if the company converts to a vegan hot dog mobile.

“PETA is willing to cover the cost of the replacement part and the maintenance of the vehicle for one year if you convert it into a Not Dogmobile or something similar. With the rising demand for vegan hot dogs and following last year’s report about the potential for Oscar Mayer Not Hot Dogs, now is the perfect time to put the brakes on an old idea and make a shift.”, said the letter.

According to PETA, the switch wouldn’t be too hard, considering that the Oscar Mayer company already has plans of selling vegan ‘dogs’ in the future.

The letter elaborated on the statistics of plant-based hot dogs, and focused on a World Health Organization report depicting the health benefits.

They continued by saying they want everyone to have options to eat hot dogs, for environmental, health religious, or other reasons where people might not be able to consume meat.

“Since Americans’ appetite for cruelty-free foods is only growing, we hope you’ll relish this opportunity to ketchup with the trend by having at least one veggie dog mobile. ” the letter finished by thanking Oscar Mayer for their consideration and hoping to hear back soon.