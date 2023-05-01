Philadelphia Police have identified the following persons of interest in a Quadruple shooting that took the lives of three teenagers, and critically injured another.

Police say 15-year-old Taj Lennon, and 22-year-old Tyree Lennon have been identified as the persons of interest in the April 28th shooting.

That day, at approximately 3:36 p.m., police were called to 5900 Palmetto Street for a “person with a gun”. When they arrived, police located four teenage victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Malik Ballard, 18-year-old Khalif Frezghi, and 14-year-old Salah Fleming, were later pronounced dead by responding medics. The fourth victim, who was not identified, was taken to Frankford South Hospital in a Black Ford Edge with gunshot wounds to the stomach.

Police later found two teenagers driving the Black Ford Edge that was believed to be involved in the shooting. The two teenagers, ages 15-16, were subsequently arrested and charged for violations to the uniform firearms act, and other related charges.

Police were able to recover the gun and other ballistic evidence inside the Palmetto street residence.

After a Monday afternoon press conference, police identified the two men as persons of interest, and revealed that the shooting took place after some sort of ‘transaction’ gone wrong.

If you have any information about 15-year-old Taj Lennon or 22-year-old Tyree Lennon, police urge you to call the Homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

The two men are considered armed and dangerous.